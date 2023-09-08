Western Hills' Rylan Lambert, left, and Frankfort's Sophi Reynolds get their hands on the ball at the net during Thursday's match at WHHS. Western Hills won 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-20). (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's stella Reynolds, right. goes for the ball on a ball hit by Western Hills' Ellie Roberts (7) during Thursday's match at WHHS. Western Hills won 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-20). (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort’s volleyball team entered Thursday’s match on a two-game winning streak, and Western Hills was on a two-game losing streak.
Both streaks were broken with WHHS’ 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-20) win at home.
“I’m happy with the win,” WHHS coach Mark Wallace said. “We needed a little confidence boost. We’ve hit the point in the season where it gets to be a little bit of a grind, and we’ve dropped a couple games in the last week.”
All three sets were close in the early going with the Lady Wolverines pulling away late in each one.
“Our size and our age showed tonight,” FHS coach Kelcie Turner said. “We knew it was going to be tough. We prepped for it, watched film, had a family dinner last night. We had a good game plan. The girls played hard, but there are things they can’t do right now. We can’t make them grow, and we can’t give them eight years of experience.
“Hills is a strong serving team, and I thought their serving and their height really hurt us tonight.”
Wallace was pleased with the play of Rylan Lambert and his team’s defense.
“Rylan Lambert had a big game up front,” he said. “It’s good to have someone to go to when you need a point.”
Lambert is ranked 15th in the state for her average of kills per set. She had 168 kills on the season going into Thursday’s match and was averaging 4.94 kills per set.
“Kendall Cook is a great player for them, but we dug a lot of her attacks and blocked her some at the net,” Wallace said. “She’s going to get her points, but I thought we defended her really well.
“For me the best part of tonight was the atmosphere with a full gym and two student sections. I thought the girls were nervous at the beginning, playing under the bright lights, but they settled down. I thought we played some strong defense. We still need to clean it up on the defensive side, but once we do that we could possibly surprise some teams down the road.”
Both teams play in tournaments Saturday. Frankfort (9-5) will be playing in the 11th Region All “A” Classic and Western Hills (6-7) in the Tournament for Heroes at Henry County.
“We wanted to have a student section tonight, and they showed up and helped change the game,” Turner said. “Of course we wanted to win, but deep down for our coaches, the goal was to give them a good game, and that’s what we did.”
