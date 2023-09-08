090923.WH Lambert-FH Reynolds_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Rylan Lambert, left, and Frankfort's Sophi Reynolds get their hands on the ball at the net during Thursday's match at WHHS. Western Hills won 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-20). (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Frankfort’s volleyball team entered Thursday’s match on a two-game winning streak, and Western Hills was on a two-game losing streak.

Both streaks were broken with WHHS’ 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-20) win at home.

090923.WH Roberts-FH St Reynolds_ly.jpg

Frankfort's stella Reynolds, right. goes for the ball on a ball hit by Western Hills' Ellie Roberts (7) during Thursday's match at WHHS. Western Hills won 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-20). (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription