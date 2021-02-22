FHS logo

Frankfort’s Jackson Twombly scored 40 points as the FHS boys basketball team defeated Bethlehem 87-63 Saturday in Bardstown.

Twombly went 17-for-20 from the field and made six free throws. He also had 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Caleb Hack and Jordan Blythe were in double figures for FHS with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Also scoring for the Panthers were Nate O’Bryan with eight points, Tyler Hammond with seven, Charlie Ellis with five and Elijah Walker with two points.

Frankfort (9-5) played Great Crossing Monday and has a game Tuesday against The Frankfort Christian Academy at TFCA at 7 p.m.

