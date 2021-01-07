FHS logo

Frankfort's Jackson Twombly scored 40 points Wednesday as the FHS boys basketball team lost 76-67 at Danville.

Twombly went 12-for-19 from the field, including 3-for-4 from the 3-point line. He also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Jordan Blythe was in double figures for the Panthers with 12 points. Rounding out the scoring were Charlie Ellis and Ashtin Austin with five points each, Elijah Walker and Caleb Hack with two points each, and Nate O'Bryan with one point.

FHS opened its season with a 58-52 loss at Sayre Monday.

Twombly and Blythe led Frankfort in scoring with 17 points each. O'Bryan recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Hack finished with three points.

Frankfort plays at Southwestern Saturday in the Iron Warrior Classic.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription