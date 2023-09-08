090923.Vaught Col-Elijah Groves_submitted.jpg

Kentucky commit Elijah Groves plays multiple positions, including running back, but has been compared to former UK star linebacker Josh Allen by UK coaches. (Photo submitted)

Elijah Groves likes to stay busy — and productive — on the football field.

The 6-4, 220-pound Kentucky commit from Cross Plains, Tennessee, will play punter, receiver, outside linebacker, safety and special teams. He had 59 tackles, including four for loss, and two interceptions in 2022 and ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns to help his team reach the third round of the playoffs.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription