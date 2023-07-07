If you are a high school kicker/punter in Montana, less than ideal weather conditions are the norm.

“I had to shovel the (football) field last winter to kick multiple times,” said Jacob Kauwe, a recent University of Kentucky commit from Billings, Montana. “School got canceled one time when we had a negative 55 wind chill. It’s a different beast out here, but it does really prepare you to kick in harsh conditions.”

070823.VaughtCol-Jacob Kauwa mom_submitted.jpg

Jacob Kauwe and his mother, Genevieve, during his official visit to Kentucky. (Photo submitted)

