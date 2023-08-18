081923.Vaught Col.-Deone Walker_submitted.jpg

Deone Walker likes the high expectations for him and the Kentucky defense. (Jacob Noger | UK Football)

He’s on the watch lists for several of the nation’s most prestigious awards for linemen after his stellar freshman season at Kentucky, but defensive lineman Deone Walker is thinking about more than tackles and quarterback sacks.

“Preseason accolades are not worth anything during the season,” said Walker. “I want to be a captain this year for our whole team. I am trying to stay on top of guys academically, making sure everyone is ready when they come to practice, trying to keep the morale up in our room.”

