011423.VaughtCol-Ian Jackson_submitted.jpg

New York guard Ian Jackson, the No. 2 player in the 2024 recruiting class, is an elite athlete who has already taken an official visit to Kentucky. (Photo via Twitter)

Why would Cardinal Hayes coach Joe Lods bring a team from New York to Harrodsburg to play one high school game in early February?

“Our best player (Ian Jackson) is getting recruited by coach (John) Calipari. We thought it was an opportunity to play a game and then watch a (Kentucky) game because they are playing that night (against Florida),” said Lods.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription