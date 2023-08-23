Jalen Geiger insists he’s back “100%” from the season-ending knee injury he suffered against Florida last season and is even better than before.

“For myself, I have high expectations coming off my injury and want to show I am better than I was before the injury. I have a little chip on my shoulder,” said Geiger, a junior defensive back who played in 13 games in 2021 during his sophomore year and had 18 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown.

082623.Vaught Col-Geiger_submitted.JPG

Junior defensive back Jalen Geiger, left, attended six schools in 12 years and lived in Korea five years but said the experience helped him make a lot of friends. (Photo submitted)

