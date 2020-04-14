LEXINGTON — After enjoying a prolific junior season in which he was an all-conference performer, Kentucky men’s basketball forward Nick Richards announced Tuesday that he plans to submit his name for the 2020 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining eligibility by signing with an agency.
Richards’ improvement in 2019-20 was one of the best stories of the college basketball season and reinforced head coach John Calipari’s pitch that every player is on his own timetable.
“After our win at Texas Tech I talked about how everyone who comes to Kentucky has their own path,” Richards said. “Thanks to the best coaching staff in the country and my amazing teammates I’ve continued to develop my game and improved each and every year. I told you then that I’ve had the time of my life suiting up for the best fans in the country and I stand by that.
“I’ve had the chance to meet incredible people and be pushed in all phases of my life. That’s thanks to Coach Cal, KP (Kenny Payne), Tony (Barbee), Joel (Justus), Robes (John Robic) and each one of my teammates. I want to thank Rob (Harris), Michael Stone, our trainers, the managers and everyone who played a role in my development during my time at Kentucky. I also need to thank my family and Leah (Edmond), who have always been my biggest supporters. Without you, none of this is possible.
“My No. 1 goal when I came to Kentucky was to compete for a national championship. I’m sorry we didn’t have the chance to play for one this year and bring a trophy home to Kentucky, and although I’d love nothing more than to achieve that goal, it is time for me to pursue my ultimate dream of becoming an NBA player.
“I’m confident that I’m prepared for this step because of my time at Kentucky. I plan to forgo my remaining eligibility and will be signing with an agency. Thank you Big Blue Nation for welcoming me into your family. I heard your cheers and they meant everything to me. I hope you know I left it all on the court and will forever be thankful that I chose to play here. Go Cats!”
Richards enjoyed the most productive season of his career. After averaging 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 13.4 minutes a game in the first two seasons of his career, Richards turned into an All-Southeastern Conference First Team player in 2019-20.
The junior led the team in rebounding (7.8 per game), blocks (2.1 per game) and double-doubles (10) to go along with a conference-high .644 field-goal percentage and 14.0 points per game. His field-goal percentage ranked fourth in the nation.
“Of all the kids that we’ve coached who have elevated and benefitted from the culture we’ve built here, I would say Nick is at the top of the list,” Calipari said. “Nick’s ability to self-evaluate and block out the clutter for the last three seasons has shown incredible maturity. To be able to look inward and say, ‘I need more time and I wouldn’t trade this time at Kentucky for anything in the world,’ says a lot about Nick.
“What Nick has been able to do with his body, his mind and mastering his skills, it’s been incredible and rewarding to watch as a coach. It’s been a pleasure to see him grow into the player and the young man he has become, and he’s done it all because of his hard work and his dedication. It has all paid off.
“Nick will leave here as a fan favorite and deservedly so because of the way he’s handled himself both on and off the court. He’s become the best version of himself and I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Richards is the fourth Wildcat to declare for the NBA Draft. Immanuel Quickley announced his decision on Monday, Tyrese Maxey declared last week and Ashton Hagans was the first to announce his intentions.
Richards in three seasons is now third all-time in program history with a career field-goal percentage of .628 with a minimum of 50 attempts, he ranks 10th all-time with 146 career swats and his 528 rebounds ranks 46th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.