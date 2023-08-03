The United Way of the Bluegrass will host the Basham & Sower Memorial Golf Classic Friday, Aug. 11, at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and play begins at 9 a.m.

United Way scramble.png

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription