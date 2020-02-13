The Frankfort Striders won’t be hosting the series of local races this year, but that doesn’t mean the series or the Striders are finished.
The United Way of Franklin County will host the inaugural United Way Run/Walk Frankfort Series this year. The series will be sponsored by Frankfort Regional Medical Center and Whitehead-Hancock.
Leesa Unger and Sara Rome with the Frankfort Striders were the force behind the series, but with full-time jobs and small children, they decided it was time for a change.
“Sara and I thought we could step back and focus on our own races,” Unger said. “Sara’s is the Stride into Summer 5K and 10K that will be on Sara’s parents' farm, like a cross country race.
“Mine is the Find the Fridge 8K. We thought we could focus a lot more on our races and spend more time with our kids.”
The Frankfort Striders are still meeting every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Sig Luscher’s to run, and Unger plans to continue her Couch to 5K training program in the fall.
“We’re still active; we’re just not hosting the series,” Unger said.
Frankfort, for several years, had a trifecta of races, the Good Shepherd Run for the Gold, the Pro-Active for Life 5K and a 10K hosted by the YMCA.
When the trifecta’s organizers wanted to hand off the series, Unger and Rome stepped in.
“Instead of focusing on the fastest runners, we wanted to focus on every single person and see them get to the end,” Unger said. “We wanted more runners coming out. We got more people running, and there are the charities they give to. Sara and I are so happy.”
This year’s United Way series has 20 events on the schedule, and the races benefit different organizations and charities.
“It was really great to get it up and running, and we hope to see it going for years and years,” Unger said.
Frank Miklavcic has taken a new role with the series.
“I’m just kind of organizing it, putting together a schedule, and getting information out to help each of the races,” he said. “I’m kind of taking over for what Leesa and Sara did the last four years.”
“When we knew Frank was interested in taking over, we felt it was in good shape and we were happy to turn it over,” Unger said.
There have been two races this season with 18 left on the schedule.
Here is the schedule for the last 18 races.
March 17, Good Shepherd Run for the Gold; April 17, Daphne’s Legacy Fun Run; April 24, TFCA Shine Your Light Glo Run; May 8, Pro-Active for Life 5K Run/Walk; June 5, Stride into Summer 5K/10K; Aug. 1, Pride Walk; Aug. 8, Capital Day School Sapphire 5K; Aug. 13, United Way Kickoff 5K.
Sept. 11, Let’s Play 3K; Sept. 16, Run the Archives 1,500; Sept. 19, Color Me Hopeful 5K Run/Walk; Oct. 17, Kentucky History Half Marathon/5K; Oct. 25, Haunted River Stroll 10K, 2K, 5K, 7K; Oct. 30, Black Cat Chase; Nov. 15, Find the Fridge 8K; Nov. 26, annual ACCESS Thanksgiving Walk of Awareness; Dec. 6, Frankfort Frosty 5K and Fred & Me 143; Dec. 17, Jingle Bell 3K.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.