The United Way of the Bluegrass is hosting the Basham & Sower Memorial Golf Classic Aug. 6 at Juniper Hill.

The event will have a scramble format. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and the scramble will start at 1 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams.

Registration is available at https://unitedwaybluegrass.ticketspice.com/basham-sower-golf-classic.

