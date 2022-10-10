The United Way of the Bluegrass is hosting the Basham & Sower Golf Classic Monday at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

Registration opens at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and the golf scramble will tee off at 1 p.m.

Golf scramble logo.png

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription