What do you do when you’re a track coach without a team?
For Jackie Duvall, the answer was to find another way to help the community.
Duvall and Family Circle Inc., a non-profit organization founded by her family about two years ago, are raising money to buy athletic shoes for children and adults in need in Franklin County.
“For most of us, walking into a store and picking out whatever shoe we want is normal, but unfortunately it’s a luxury not everyone is privileged to have,” Duvall said.
“It’s a small gesture, but we want to keep kids and families active. Statistics show if kids have adults in their lives who are active and have healthy habits, those habits can last a lifetime for the kids.”
For its work in the community, Family Circle Inc. has been selected as a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
Duvall, who was a track star at Frankfort High and the University of Kentucky, is the coach of the FAST (Frankfort All-Star Track) Club, which is open to children ages 3-18. The team’s season is between 10 and 12 weeks long and ends with the Bluegrass State Games. The club is in its eighth year.
The coronavirus put this year’s season on hold, and it was eventually decided not to compete this year.
Duvall, associate director of athletics and senior women's administrator at Kentucky State University, said 70 families who’ve been involved with the track club were surveyed after Gov. Andy Beshear said youth sports could resume on June 15.
“More than half of them were interested in getting the team going,” Duvall said, “but of course they wondered how we could make it work with the coronarvirus.”
The decision was made for the club not to compete this year, and that started the Fundraiser for Shoes.
“We wanted to keep families active,” Duvall said. “It took awhile to find the courage to get a project of this magnitude started.
“I asked some different people about it and if they would help, and we decided to put it out there and see what happens.”
Duvall has been pleased with the response to the fundraiser, which runs through 6 a.m. Sunday.
“My husband (Nick) likes to say, ‘closed mouths don’t get fed,’” Duvall said. “Sometimes you have to reach out and see who can help you with something. Some people may need help staying active, or making sure their kids’ shoes don’t have holes. Let’s do it.”
Among those Duvall has heard from about the drive is a church and civic group. She plans to work with Family Resource Centers at local schools to see who needs shoes.
Those who are interested in donating may go to https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=WPBDDCVNBLPJC&source=url.
For more information, contact familycircleincorporated@gmail.com or frankfort.fastrack@gmail.com.
The Fundraiser for Shoes is the latest endeavor for Family Circle Inc.
“It was definitely driven by my father’s (Al Gordon) ideals,” Duvall said of the organization. “He loves this community, and his love for his family, the values he’s instilled in us and what we stand for as a family, that’s where it started.”
Included in Family Circle’s work has been doing Thanksgiving baskets the past two years, helping with school supplies assistance, scholarships for sports/activities, and providing basic needs assistance during the pandemic to the homeless shelter at FHS’ F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium and care packages to long-term care facilities.
The organization is also involved with FAST.
“The track club is in its eighth year, and Family Circle has supported everything the track club does,” Duvall said, “from helping find volunteers, which is my family mostly, to making sure we have everything we need to help with registration.”
She hopes this is just a one-year hiatus for the club.
“My heart is broken,” Duvall said. “It’s been hard. I’m super passionate about working with kids, especially with a sport I have loved literally all of my life. But knowing that the kids are safe and their families are safe is much more important. I hope next year we’ll be able to provide the club again.”
