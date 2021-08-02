Friday’s fishing derby at the Game Farm was a chance to give some children a new experience and the opportunity to work with law enforcement.
For helping sponsor the event, local businesses TIS Autometalfab and Day’s Boat Sales and Service are Traditional Bank Unsung Heroes.
Assisting with the event was the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and other sponsors were Guist Creek Marina and Campground and Walmart.
“Boo (Lyons, with TIS Autometalfab) had a little money and came up with doing something with kids,” Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said. “We talked about fishing. We started talking last Friday and put this together quick.”
The event drew about 35 children ages 6-13. Each child fished with a pole provided by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and went home with a fishing pole given by sponsors.
All fish caught were weighed and measured for prizes given at the end of the derby, and they were all released back into the lake.
With such a short amount of time to plan the event, organizers reached out to community leaders to find participants. They would like to host fishing derbies two or three times a year. This was the first derby of this year.
“We’ve been involved with the sheriff’s office before on community events,” said Michelle Fister, office manager at Day’s. “We like being out on the water and our owner, Bill Day, fished professionally. It made sense for us to co-sponsor. We wanted to be here today.”
In addition to sponsors and sheriff’s office staff, other members of the community came to assist the fledgling fishermen.
That included Rev. Leslie Whitlock of First Corinthian Baptist Church.
“This is something that shows the youth that law enforcement is there to help them,” Whitlock said. “I’m so glad they reached out. It’s a wonderful event, and we have a lot of youth in our church.
“It’s a way to help give youth something to do and learn to fish. You know the saying. Give someone a fish and you feed them for a day. Teach someone to fish and you feed them for a lifetime.”
