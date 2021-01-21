Hunter Duplessis, a redshirt senior on the University of Texas-San Antonio football team, received honorable mention on the Phil Steele All-America team.
Duplessis, a kicker, was also a first team all-conference selection for Conference USA.
This season he made 17 of 20 field goals and 40 of 41 extra points.
A semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award and Campbell Trophy, Duplessis scored a UTSA record 91 points this season, good for second in C-USA and 23rd nationally.
A nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, he kicked a 35-yard field goal that proved to be the difference in the Roadrunners’ 37-35 win over Middle Tennessee, and he made a career-best 50-yard field goal against Army.
The Lou Groza Award is the national place-kicker award, the Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership, and the Burlsworth Trophy is presented each year to college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.
Duplessis ranks second all-time in UTSA history in points scored (143) and extra points (65) and third in field goals (26).
He was also named to the C-USA all-academic team.
Duplessis is the grandson of George and Jenny Heady of Frankfort and the son of Sherri and David Duplessis of San Antonio. Sherri Duplessis is a 1989 graduate of Frankfort High School.
