Hunter Duplessis (Photo submitted)

The University of Texas-San Antonio's football team won a wild game over Texas State Saturday, with Hunter Duplessis kicking the game-winning 29-yard field goal for a 51-48 win in double overtime.

Duplessis, a redshirt senior, is the grandson of George and Jenny Heady of Frankfort. His parents, Sherri and David Duplessis, live in San Antonio. Sherri Duplessis is a 1989 graduate of Frankfort High.

Duplessis connected on three field goals in the game, extending his streak to 12 consecutive made field goals going back to last season. He was also 6-for-6 on extra points and has made 31 consecutive PATs.

For his performance, Duplessis was named the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week.

