Western Hills has hired Simon Vanderpool as its next head football coach. Vanderpool is coming to WHHS after serving as the defensive coordinator at North Laurel High School. Prior to that Vanderpool served as the associate head coach/defensive coordinator for the Great Crossing Warhawks.

120722.FBall-WH Vanderpool_submitted.jpg

Simon Vanderpool has been named the head football coach at Western Hills. (Photo submitted)

Vanderpool replaces Don Miller, who was head coach for 17 years. Miller resigned as head coach and athletic director last month.

