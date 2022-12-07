Western Hills has hired Simon Vanderpool as its next head football coach. Vanderpool is coming to WHHS after serving as the defensive coordinator at North Laurel High School. Prior to that Vanderpool served as the associate head coach/defensive coordinator for the Great Crossing Warhawks.
Vanderpool replaces Don Miller, who was head coach for 17 years. Miller resigned as head coach and athletic director last month.
This fall Vanderpool led the North Laurel defense to a record-breaking year, shattering multiple defensive single-season school records. The Jaguars' defense led the state in both team sacks along with the state's individual sack leader.
Vanderpool has helped develop numerous players to further their academic/athletic careers, earning athletic scholarships to play at all levels ranging from highly competitive NAIA football programs to Division I SEC football programs.
Off the field, in 2018 Vanderpool founded his nonprofit "Books Barbers and Ballers" to provide adolescents growing up in single-parent homes with a positive male role model.
Vanderpool partnered with numerous players from the Cincinnati Bengals and the University of Kentucky football team to host back-to-school events giving hundreds of items of free school supplies and haircuts to children in need.
Western Hills will host a meet and greet with Vanderpool on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium for any stakeholders interested in learning more about the new direction of the Wolverine football program.
