Frankfort's Ethan Vermillion and Western Hills' Matthew Meyer have received all-state recognition by the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Both players were named to the East second team. The East team is made up of players from schools in Regions 9-16.

Vermillion, a junior midfielder, scored 16 goals and had seven assists in 14 games. He was named to the 41st District and 11th Region all-tournament teams.

Meyer, a senior goalkeeper, had 166 saves in 13 games for an average of 12.8 saves per game, and he recorded three shutouts. Meyer was named to the 41st District all-tournament team.

