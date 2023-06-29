070123.VaughtCol-Mizell_submitted crop.jpg

Kentucky commit Tovani Mizell believes running backs coach Jay Boulware can help get him to the NFL. (UK Athletics photo)

How would 6-0, 205-pound Florida running back Tovani Mizell, a recent Kentucky commit, describe himself to those who have not seen him play?

“I am very versatile. I have played a little receiver and have done that my whole life,” said Mizell. “I think I am hard to tackle. I have good hands and run good routes in the pass game. I run track, so I have good speed.”

070123.VaughtCol-Mizell_submitted.jpg

