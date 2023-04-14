041523.Vaught-Lauren Poole_submitted.jpg

Graduate student Lauren Poole became the third UK swimmer to win the Elite 90 award. (UK Athletics photo)

 JORDAN WILLIAMS

Kentucky multiple All-American swimmer Lauren Poole, now in graduate school studying sports psychology, has never made a B in a class at UK.

“I feel like every semester I had that one class where I would tell people this is where it (a grade other than an A) is coming,” said Poole. “In my mind, I always liked a paper or project more than an exam. When I have exams, I get pretty nervous.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription