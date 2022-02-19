LEXINGTON — Kentucky was shorthanded Saturday but got a big lift from its veterans in a 90-81 win over Alabama.

The Wildcats (22-5, 11-3 Southeastern Conference) were without starters Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington and were noticeably lost without their backcourt early, but used its experience to overcome a slow start and complete a regular-season sweep of Alabama.

Kentucky's Kellan Grady take a shot against Alabama Saturday at Rupp Arena. UK won 90-81. (Photo by Michael Cyrus)

Knowing his team was going to be without Wheeler and Washington, Kentucky coach John Calipari shut down practice to all outsiders and had less than two days to prepare for Crimson Tide. Calipari wanted no distractions coming off a disappointing 76-63 loss at Tennessee Tuesday night in Knoxville.

The stress of a poor performance against the Volunteers, coupled with injuries to two of his starters, weighed heavily on Calipari’s mind.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “We had two days (to prepare) … we needed two days to get ready for how the (heck) we were going to play. What do we do? Who are the subs? Do we sub?”

Calipari also showed his team a video message by Alabama coach Nick Saban that gave his team something to fall back on during a time of adversity.

