The Frankfort Volleyball Association and the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department will serve up the new 2021 spring season of sand volleyball beginning Monday, May 10.

On Mondays, the Co-Ed Sixes will meet at 6 p.m. at the courts at Juniper Hill Park. The registration fee for the team is $240.

Tuesday nights are Quad teams and registration fee is dependent on the number of teams participating. Quads hit the sand on May 11.

A quad league for high school and middle school girls will return on Wednesday, as well, starting May 12.

Play for all three leagues will continue through July 18.

Steve Spradlin, volleyball coordinator for Parks, expects a large turnout for this season.

“After the past year, people are more than ready to get outside and have some fun,” Spradlin said.

For more information or to register a team, call Spradlin at 502-229-1158. Online registration is now open at www.frankfortparksandrec.com.

