Western Hills’ volleyball team improved to 5-4 with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-18) win over Lexington Christian Thursday at Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
The Lady Wolverines’ next match is at home Wednesday against Tates Creek.
