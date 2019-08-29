Western Hills’ volleyball team improved to 5-4 with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-18) win over Lexington Christian Thursday at Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.

The Lady Wolverines’ next match is at home Wednesday against Tates Creek.

