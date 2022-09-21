LEXINGTON — Playing wasn’t the difficult part of Garrett Wellman’s day Tuesday.
Waiting was.
Wellman, a senior on the Frankfort boys golf team, shot a 73 in the Region 9 tournament at Kearney Hill Golf Links, then had to wait for five more groups to finish before finding out if his score was good enough to continue his season.
It was, and Wellman will be competing in the first round of the state tournament Monday at the Winchester Country Club.
“It wasn’t too nerve wracking,” Wellman said about his round. “I knew if I came in nervous I wouldn’t play as well. I came in calm and free and just played. I hit my irons well, and I managed my way around the course and didn’t make any big mistakes.”
The waiting?
“That part was pretty nerve wracking,” he said. “You don’t see a leaderboard when you’re playing, but I felt pretty good. I didn’t think that would be the second to last spot.”
The top two teams and the top 10 individuals not on those teams advance to Monday’s first round. There are three first-round sites, and the top three teams and the top 15 individuals not on those teams from each site will advance to the state tournament Oct. 4-5 at the Bowling Green Country Club.
The highest score to claim one of the 10 individual spots Tuesday was 74. Sayre’s Hayden Adams won the tournament in a playoff with Madison Central’s Mason Hamrick. Both players shot 67.
Madison Central won with a score of 276, and Lexington Christian was runner-up at 283. Both scores were under par.
Besides Wellman, two other local golfers shot in the 70s. Western Hills’ Jackson Whitaker and Franklin County’s Zach Perry both shot 78.
FCHS finished with a team score of 327. After Perry, the other scores were Ben Bevington, 81; Gunnar Roberts, 83; and Will Logan and Will Dowler, 85.
FHS finished four shots back at 331. The team’s other scores were Carter Denton, 80; Jacob Blackwell, 86; Austin Wellman, 92; and Caleb Duff, 94.
Garrett Wellman, who has been a medalist at the last two Hilen Cups, will be making his first trip to the state tournament.
“That’s one of the main reasons I reclassified last year,” said Wellman, who took a supplemental year that was available because of COVID and repeated his junior year last year.
“This year you have semi-state (first round) and then the state tournament,” he said. “My goal is to make it to Bowling Green and go from there.”
• Frankfort’s Blackwell competed in the All “A” Classic state golf tournament at Arlington Golf Club in Richmond on Sept. 11 and shot 88.
