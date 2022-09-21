LEXINGTON — Playing wasn’t the difficult part of Garrett Wellman’s day Tuesday.

Waiting was.

082521.Glf-FH-GWellman_submitted.JPEG

Garrett Wellman (Photo courtesy of Lori Denton)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription