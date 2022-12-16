121722.VaughtCol-Himebauch_submitted.jpg

Long snapper Walker Himebauch with Kentucky coaches Mark Stoops and Louie Matsakis during his October visit to Lexington. (Photo submitted)

He’s not the highest rated player in Kentucky football’s 2023 recruiting class and not a name that many UK fans probably even knew when he made his commitment to UK. However, long snapper Walker Himebauch might be one of the most important pieces in Mark Stoops’ next recruiting class.

Kentucky had all sorts of issues with its kicking game this season to magnify how important a long snapper can be — a point that was also hammered home when the Cincinnati Bengals lost a game after the team’s backup snapper failed on two snaps in a loss.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription