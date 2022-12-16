He’s not the highest rated player in Kentucky football’s 2023 recruiting class and not a name that many UK fans probably even knew when he made his commitment to UK. However, long snapper Walker Himebauch might be one of the most important pieces in Mark Stoops’ next recruiting class.
Kentucky had all sorts of issues with its kicking game this season to magnify how important a long snapper can be — a point that was also hammered home when the Cincinnati Bengals lost a game after the team’s backup snapper failed on two snaps in a loss.
The 6-2, 210-pound Himebauch is considered one of the nation’s best snappers according to various recruiting analysts and kicking schools but he admits he was surprised with the reaction from UK fans his commitment generated.
“I looked at social media and had no idea it was that big a deal. I am super excited to have a fan base that knows and appreciates what a long snapper contributes. Usually nobody knows who you are until you mess up,” he said.
He played for Palmer Ridge High School in Colorado after starting his high school career in Reno, Nevada. Himebauch also started at tight end and defensive end the last two seasons after playing outside linebacker and left tackle earlier in his career. He also competes in the shot put, discus, long jump and 100-meter dash in track.
He had a full scholarship offer to UNLV along with offers from Coastal Carolina, Washington and Charlotte and interest from Kansas, Hawaii, Colorado and others.
Himebauch was initially contacted by UK quality control analyst Louie Matsakis after he had reached out to several groups that rank long snappers and they recommended Himebauch.
He visited Kentucky for the South Carolina game and even though UK lost, he was blown away by the atmosphere and facilities. He was offered a preferred walk-on spot the next day.
He had a connection to UK. His father, Jonathan, was a former college player/long snapper who also played in NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League for five years and has coached at the high school, college and professional level. His father, a team captain during his time at Southern Cal, is now the offensive line coach for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.
Himebauch’s father coached current UK defensive line coach Anwar Stewart in the CFL.
“My dad said he was the best player on teams that won the Grey Cup (in 2009 and 2010). It’s nice to have that connection,” the future UK long snapper said. “Anwar saw me at the South Carolina game and brought us to the field. Louie took me to meet (coach Mark) Stoops at midfield. They really gave me the red carpet treatment. I felt I was needed for who I am and the position I play. Seeing all the fans go crazy just made me feel at home.”
Himebauch, who visited UK again last weekend, did not grow up wanting to be a long snapper. His freshman year of high school he was a punter/kicker. That was also his first year playing tackle football.
“My team did not have a need for a kicker or punter my freshman year. We had a junior that was the guy,” Himebauch said. “My dad told me if I wanted to be realistic and play Division I, then long snapper might be the position for me.”
Long snapper Cade DeGraw went through Senior Day against Louisville and apparently will not return next season. Backup snapper Jordan Morrow also went through Senior Day.
Kentucky had a series of kicking game mishaps last season, but Himebauch said no job has been guaranteed to him.
“I have to come in and compete and prove myself and I can do this,” he said.
He would like to snap for both punts and placekicks, but if he has to choose one it would be punt snapping.
“On punts you can run down the field and make tackles. I like that,” he said.
Himebauch will not be overwhelmed with the move to Lexington, either, when he arrives in January.
“Colorado was my seventh move. It’s always hard to move but it is easier for me because I have done it so much when we moved across the country for my dad’s job as a football coach,” he said. “My parents totally supported my move and I am super excited to know I will be calling Lexington home.”
Where to play Livingston
Kentucky coach John Calipari keeps insisting he needs to play freshman Chris Livingston more and determine what is the best position or positions for him.
Former UK All-American Jack Givens, who is now part of the UK Radio Network, believes Livingston has a “great upside” from what he’s seen.
“Sometimes it takes a little time for a freshman to figure it out and where are my points going to come from,” Givens said on “BBN GameDay” on WLEX-TV. “He is doing some good stuff on defense.
“Obviously he works hard. He runs up and down the floor. He rebounds the basketball. He does deserve to be out there. But finding his shots is where he is struggling. Sometimes you just have to go get that second shot opportunity, chase down a rebound.
“But the thing for Livingston that I think will really help him is using his body to get to the free throw line because this guy makes free throws. I don’t care if I get my points on the free throw line or layup or what. I just want points.”
Livingston is averaging 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 13.9 minutes per game. He’s shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range. At the foul line, he’s 12-for-13 — a 92.3% mark (best on the team).
In last Saturday’s win over Yale, Livingston got 13 minutes and scored seven points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field. He had two assists but did not have a rebound.
Calipari wants to see Livingston continue on the path he’s on now and not get impatient for quick results.
“The only reason I took him out (against Yale), he left the best shooter on the court, he left him, and they made a 3. I said, ‘I don't care about you missing shots, but this game is too close to have you not realize you're leaving that guy,’” Calipari said.
The coach said he explained to Livingston he had to coach to win the game and not worry about how any one player felt.
“I did an interview about Shai (Gilgeous) Alexander. He didn't start the first 10 games. Shai Alexander took 12 shots a game here. He's in the top three in the NBA or top four in scoring. Took 12 shots a game here,” Calipari said.
“Anthony Davis and Devin Booker are also in the top 10. None of them were shooting 25 balls a game here. There's an efficiency to how they play, what they know, what they're doing.
“Like I said to these guys, you're going to get minutes and you're going to get offensive opportunities. What are you going to do with them? How do you keep building your confidence?”
Livingston not only continues to accept Calipari’s coaching but appreciates his sometimes blunt honesty.
“That’s how they treat you at the next level, too. There’s no sugarcoating or coddling or babying or anything like that,” Livingston said after the Yale win. “You’ve just got to get done what you’ve got to get done. You’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity.”
Volleyball signs some of nation’s best
Kentucky volleyball coach Craig Skinner is going to return a lot of very talented players, including Southeastern Conference Player of the Year Emma Grome and fifth-year senior Azhani Tealer, off this year’s Sweet 16 team that lost to San Diego, but he is also once again adding some incredible talent.
Three Kentucky signees — Brooke Bultema (Ohio), Brooklyn Deleye (Kansas) and Ava Sarafa (Michigan) — all were named the player of the year in their states by MaxPreps.
No other school had three signees named player of the year.
All three obviously were named to the MaxPreps All-America team — only one other school also had three future players named All-American.
Sarafa was also named Michigan Division I player of the year by Prep Dig Michigan.
Prediction on Dillingham
First-year Kentucky assistant coach KT Turner has a prediction for UK fans about point guard signee Rob Dillingham.
“Rob is really fun to watch. He is going to have people out of their seats,” Turner said on “BBN Tonight.”
Turner said all the signees are “fun to be around” and fit together well.
“It is going to be a fun group for fans to watch for the next couple of years,” Turner said. “Rob is like an Allen Iverson-type. He is dynamic. He handles the ball really good.
“He can score in bunches. He is fun to watch. He can fill it up quick.”
Quotes of the Week
No. 1: “Rivalry games are great and when it is the last game of the year, there is always a lot riding on that football game and hopefully you find a way to play your best. I respect our opponents. We respect the school up the street. Kentucky does a great job and has had a lot of success but we have to find a way to win that football game. It’s going to start on our home field this next year and we better be able to piece some things together as the season goes on so that by the last football game we are playing our best and find a way to win and make these fans happy,” new Louisville coach Jeff Brohm on the UK-Louisville rivalry in an interview with WHAS-11 sports director Kent Spencer.
No. 2: “I am excited. I never win at Madison Square Garden, so I have to fight this time. They are a good team, and we are a good team too and I respect them, but I have no fear of them. We are going to go fight and whoever fights the most is the team who is going to win,” Oscar Tshiebwe on playing UCLA in New York Saturday.
No. 3: “It was no surprise. That fellow knows how to play. I’ve watched enough of his games. I’ve seen what he’s capable of doing. And he made some big shots when they needed it,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard on UK freshman Cason Wallace.
