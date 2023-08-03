080423.Wallace-WHHS volleyball_submitted crop.jpg

Mark Wallace has been named the head girls volleyball coach at Western Hills. (Photo submitted)

Western Hills High School has announced the hiring of Mark Wallace as head girls volleyball coach. Wallace brings extensive experience to his alma mater as a player, coach and official.

080423.Wallace-WHHS volleyball_submitted.jpg

Mark Wallace has been named the head girls volleyball coach at Western Hills. (Photo submitted)

Wallace started the Bondurant Middle School volleyball program in 2013 and remained head coach until 2022. Wallace led the Lady Braves to a conference championship during his tenure. He is also responsible for the creation of the boys volleyball program at WHHS in 2021 and still serves as head coach of that program.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription