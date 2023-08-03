Western Hills High School has announced the hiring of Mark Wallace as head girls volleyball coach. Wallace brings extensive experience to his alma mater as a player, coach and official.
Wallace started the Bondurant Middle School volleyball program in 2013 and remained head coach until 2022. Wallace led the Lady Braves to a conference championship during his tenure. He is also responsible for the creation of the boys volleyball program at WHHS in 2021 and still serves as head coach of that program.
He has served as an official in the 11th Region for four years and was the club coach and treasurer with Frankfort Elite Volleyball Association from 2014-2017. Additionally, he was the program coordinator and referee for the Frankfort YMCA adult volleyball league for three years and has volunteered his time coaching baseball for Frankfort Parks and Recreation.
Mark is married to Stephanie Wallace, the WHHS band director. They have two sons, Carson and AJ, who are also students at Western Hills. He serves as a real estate agent for Century 21 Commonwealth Real Estate in Frankfort.
“Coaching kids and helping them grow in sports and life has always been my passion,” Wallace said. “Stephanie and I have committed our lives to making theirs better. We want to show our own boys what it means to serve others and our community, and how to try and make every day better for anyone we see. And that all starts with my No. 1 rule: have fun!”
“The energy that Mark has brought to the program has been incredible,” says Adam Johnson, the Wolverines’ athletic director. “That, combined with his technical knowledge and proven ability to develop players makes him a home run hire. We’re looking forward to an exciting season.”
The Lady Wolverines open their season at home on Aug. 15 against Bardstown. Tickets can be purchased on GoFan or at the door.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.