Western Hills graduate and Nebraska freshman Wan’Dale Robinson will start at wide receiver for the Huskers when they open their football season at home Saturday against South Alabama.
“Wan’Dale has done a great job coming in and learning,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said during a press conference Monday. “We feel like we can use him in multiple spots. He picked up the offense really fast. He is one of the kids that we have that just really understands football, understands space, how to get open, concepts, and on top of that he is a talented kid.
“Look forward to seeing what he can do on the field. He was nicked up a little during camp and missed a little time, so hopefully he is in good enough shape to play as many reps as he can because we will be better team with him on the field.”
Robinson graduated from WHHS in December and enrolled at Nebraska in January.
He completed his high school career being named Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, Mr. Football by the Associated Press and the Kentucky Football Coaches Association, and he received the Paul Hornung Award.
Saturday’s game against South Alabama will be televised by ESPN. Kickoff is at noon.