The Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation will host its second annual golf scramble Friday at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

Sponsored by First Federal Savings Bank, the scramble will take place Father’s Day weekend to raise awareness and funds to support the WJRF, which is on a mission to support youth impacted by incarceration.

Thanks to a sponsorship from Independence Bank, Kentucky Sports Radio will be broadcasting live from the event. Special guests in attendance include WJRF co-founder Dale Robinson, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and UK quarterback Will Levis.

All proceeds from the scramble will directly benefit the foundation and the youth that it serves.

Registration information can be found at www.wjrfoundation.org/events/. Lunch will be served to all registered participants. There will also be beverage sales, photo opportunities, a silent auction and ice cream treats, along with prizes for winning teams.

The Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 8, FOP Kentucky River Lodge No. 87 and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office will present a combined donation of $3,000 to the Adam Hyatt Memorial Scholarship on Friday before the scramble begins.

Additional sponsors include Viapath, Stockton Mortgage, Bank of the Bluegrass, and Bob Allen of Frankfort.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription