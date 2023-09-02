For alumni night at Western Hills Friday, the most famous WHHS graduate was in attendance.
New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 2018, stood on the sidelines in the first half taking in the game between the Wolverines and Fort Knox, talking with friends, signing autographs and having his picture taken with fans.
Robinson, who had his rookie season with the Giants cut short last year because of a torn ACL in his right knee, was taken off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list Tuesday and returned to practice.
He played in six games last year, catching 23 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown before the injury.
“It had some ups, and it had some downs,” Robinson said of his rookie season. “I got hurt the first game, then came back and was playing pretty well. The game where I tore my ACL was a 100-yard game for me.
“So there were ups and downs, but overall it was a big learning experience.”
Robinson went through his high school career at WHHS and college career at Nebraska (two years) and Kentucky (one year) without a major injury.
“This was my first surgery,” he said. “I didn’t have one in high school or college. I had surgery in December and I was on the PUP list until the end of August.
“When you’re on the PUP list you can work out on the sidelines and do stuff with trainers, but now that I’m off the PUP list I’m able to go out and play.”
The Giants open their season Sept. 10, hosting the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. in the Sunday night game televised by NBC.
In 2021, Robinson’s one season at Kentucky, he had 104 receptions for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns, breaking UK’s single-season school records in total receptions and yards. He was named the MVP of the Citrus Bowl.
In his senior year at Western Hills, Robinson was named The Associated Press Mr. Football, the KFCA (Kentucky Football Coaches Association) Mr. Football, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Kentucky, and he received the Paul Hornung Award.
