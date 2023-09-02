090223.Wan'Dale Robnson_ly.jpg

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, a graduate of Western Hills, has his picture taken with a fan at the Wolverines' game with Fort Knox Friday at WHHS. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

For alumni night at Western Hills Friday, the most famous WHHS graduate was in attendance.

New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 2018, stood on the sidelines in the first half taking in the game between the Wolverines and Fort Knox, talking with friends, signing autographs and having his picture taken with fans.

