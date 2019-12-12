A shot of Louisville coach Chris Mack on the bench during his top-ranked team's stunning loss to Texas Tech Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden, courtesy of ESPN's cameras, provided indisputable evidence of how the evening was unfolding.
Mack sat with his head bowed, open hand clasped over his forehead as if he not only couldn't believe what he was seeing but also couldn't do much about it. The video snapshot came late in the game, but it could have been just about any time because the Cardinals (9-1) were in the midst of a nearly 40-minute meltdown.
So Louisville can say goodbye to its No. 1 ranking after only two weeks. When the new poll votes are counted, No. 2 Kansas (8-1) or No. 3 Ohio State (9-0) will move into the top spot, making it five different No. 1 teams in the first seven weeks of the season for the first time ever. Before then, the Jayhawks will host UMKC (5-6) Saturday and the Buckeyes will travel to Minnesota (4-5) on Sunday.
U of L had won 10 in a row and 12 of its last 13 in the so-called "Mecca of Basketball," but this wasn't to be another Garden party.
Mack's postgame comments were, predictably, brief. He took the blame for the loss, credited Texas Tech, saying the Red Raiders "took the fight to us," and said he hopes his team learned a lesson.
Mack will undoubtedly have more to say this afternoon when he meets the media for a preview of Saturday's game against Eastern Kentucky (3-6) in the KFC Yum! Center. First, though, some observations about the Cards' head-scratching performance.
It was a debacle I didn't think they were capable of, not with three fifth-year seniors, a preseason All-American, two juniors and a grad transfer on the roster. And not given how impressively they had played up to that point.
But it was as if they had left the crisp passing, toughness, deadeye shooting, solid shot selection and tenacious defense back in Louisville or had spent too much time on Times Square the night before.
Because this wasn't the Louisville team we had come to know in the first nine games. Against an outsized Texas Tech team with 10 freshmen, a three-game losing streak and missing its leading scorer, U of L had season lows in points, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, field goals and 3-pointers made. Worst of all, the Cards looked unfocused and disinterested.
Contrary to Mack's comment, at this point in their careers players with a combined 566 games of major college experience (the five starters, plus the two top reserves) shouldn't have to learn a lesson that should be all too obvious: if you don't play hard and abandon all semblance of cohesiveness and attention to detail, you just might get beat.
And it wasn't that Texas Tech played great either, except on defense. The Red Raiders shot 40%, missed 20-of-27 3-pointers, committed 14 turnovers and had only a two-rebound advantage. Coach Chris Beard relied heavily on five freshmen and a sophomore walk-on (Avery Benson, who scored a career-high 10 points). But they looked more like veterans than did Louisville's upperclassmen.
U of L's backcourt was especially ineffective. Point guards Darius Perry, Fresh Kimble and David Johnson combined for seven turnovers and two assists (both by Kimble) while shooting 3-of-11 and scoring 10 points. Perry played a season-low 15 minutes.
Searching for answers, Mack substituted freely, using 10 players in the first half, including little-used freshman Aidan Igiehon. He even tried putting big men Steven Enoch and Malik Williams on the court at the same time for a few minutes, to no avail.
Teams have bad games, of course. What was disturbing, though, was Louisville's lack of effort, energy and passion in the glare of bright lights.
Sure, the Cards will take their frustration out on a bad Eastern Kentucky (3-6) team, then will breeze past another outmanned opponent in Miami of Ohio (4-5) Wednesday, but given that lightweight competition we won't really know any more about them in six days than we do now.
The next true test won't come until Dec. 28 when U of L faces No. 8 Kentucky in Rupp Arena. That's when we'll find out if the disappearing act against Texas Tech was an aberration or an indication of the Louisville team we'll see at critical times over the next three months.