Willie Washington and Connie Goins were voted the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) in a Buffalo Wild Wings/State Journal contest to determine the best high school boys and girls basketball players to come out of Frankfort.

Washington and Goins were both in a field of 16 players, and the winners were determined by votes from the community.

Willie Washington, a 1956 graduate of Mayo-Underwood High School, was voted as the best male high school basketball player to come out of Frankfort. (Photo submitted)

Washington, a 1956 graduate of Mayo-Underwood High School, scored over 2,500 points during his high school career and was the school’s all-time leading scorer.

He once scored 50 points in a game and told everyone to come back the next day because he was going to score 55 points. He did just that.

Washington went on to play at Kentucky State University, and he was a member of the Armed Services All-Star team.

Washington, who lives in Virginia, won eight state titles as a coach in Virginia.

Connie Goins, a 1982 graduate of Western Hills, was voted the best female basketball player from Frankfort. (Photo submitted)

Goins, a 1982 graduate of Western Hills, was Kentucky Miss Basketball in 1982. She scored 2,928 points in high school and was named to the all-state team in 1981 and 1982. She was also named to the state all-tournament teams in 1980 and 1981.

She played college basketball at Duke University and was inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Goins, who is retired from state government, is an assistant coach for the WHHS girls basketball team.

