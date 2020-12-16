The Lexington Christian football team has had plenty of success in recent years, but the Eagles kept getting tripped up in the regional finals.
LCA broke through this year and will be playing in the Class 2A state championship Friday at 3 p.m. against Beechwood at Kroger Field in Lexington.
On the staff at LCA are offensive coordinator Oakley Watkins, a 2009 graduate of Franklin County, and wide receivers coach Evan Wright, a 2011 graduate of Frankfort High.
“It’s been a long time coming, as a coach and a player,” Wright said. “We’re finally getting there.”
Watkins is in his seventh year at LCA and his third season as offensive coordinator.
Wright has been on the Eagles’ staff for six years.
“We’ve been in the regional championship five of the last seven years,” Watkins said, “and we haven’t been able to get over the hump.”
The Eagles did that this season in convincing fashion. They take a 10-1 record into Friday’s game with their only loss coming to Class 5A Frederick Douglass.
Watkins and Wright both played four years of high school football, where they were opponents in the cross-town rivalry, and they were teammates at Centre College, where both played for four years.
Wright began coaching at LCA right after graduating from Centre.
“I wanted to coach, but I got a job and starting working, and it didn’t seem to align,” he said. “I was playing in a basketball league with Oakley, and he mentioned that LCA had an opening for a running backs coach.”
That began Wright’s tenure with the Eagles.
Watkins coached at FCHS when he first graduated college.
“I worked in the summer, and then when I began law school (at Kentucky), I came over on Fridays,” he said. “It was a lot going on, with law school and driving from Lexington to Frankfort. A position opened at LCA. I started coaching here, and I’ve been here seven years.”
Wright works for Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance, and Watkins is the director of human resources at USIOL in Lexington.
“I was very fortunate,” Watkins said. “After I graduated from law school in 2016 I was still coaching at LCA, and I was kind of at a crossroads. It looked like I would have to work at a law firm and bill by the hour, and it would be impossible for me to coach.
“This position came open, director of HR, and I’m able to use my law degree as general counsel. They’re very supportive and allow me to pursue my passion.”
Watkins also has that support at home.
“My beautiful wife (Kim) lets me do what I’m passionate about,” he said. “We have a newborn at home, but she said there was no question I would coach. It’s something I love doing.
“She loves being a mom, and she loves being part of the LCA football family.”
Despite full-time jobs and other responsibilities, Watkins and Wright have stayed with coaching.
“I’ve had a lot of coaches,” Wright said, “some bad but a lot more good. Craig Foley (FHS coach) is a good one, and so is Coach (Andy) Frye at Centre. As a coach you help students become better players and better young men. It’s about more than football.”
Doug Charles is the Eagles’ head coach, and he’s in his second year at that position.
“He’s very hands off with his coordinators,” Watkins said. “He lets you do what you think is best for our players and team. He’s a culture guy. He’s a man of God, and coaching at LCA that’s important. He’s a great example for our kids and our coaches.
“This is about the kids. I love being around the game, and I love being around the kids. I’m so fortunate I get to coach such a great group of kids.”
