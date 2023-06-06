The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played May 31 with 58 golfers participating.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Natalie Britton, second low gross; Aggie Hampton, first low net (scorecard playoff); Judy Halasek, second low net (SCP).

