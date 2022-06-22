The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 44 golfers participating.

First Flight: Ann French Thomas, first low gross; Barb Reynolds, second low gross; Charlotte Pyles, first low net; Marcie Mathews, second low net.

Second Flight: Sue Wood, first low gross; Linda Magee, second low gross; Rose Caudle, first low net; Stacey McClellan, second low net (scorecard playoff).

Third Flight: Melinda Holbert, first low gross (SCP); Dawn Redmon, second low gross; Audie Rodgers, first low net; Elizabeth Coleman, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Donna Grimes, first low gross; Donna Greer, second low gross (SCP); Merrilee Warren, first low net; Jill Lancaster, second low net.

Low putts: Barb Reynolds, 27

Chip-ins: Barb Reynolds (No. 1 and No. 5), Marcie Mathews (No. 6), Billie Robinson (No. 3), Bonnie Wise (No. 18)

Next week’s format is make your own foursome.

• The league had away play Monday at the Golf Club at Widows Watch in Nicholasville. The outing drew 21 golfers.

First Flight: Linda Moore, first low gross; Connie Wiard, second low gross; Brenda Shipp, first low net (SCP); Susan Goins, second low net.

Second Flight: Audie Rodgers, first low gross; Maxine Hardesty, second low gross; Dionne Fields, first low net; Merrilee Warren, second low net.

Low putts: Julie Dawson, 34

Chip-ins: Audie Rodgers (No. 3), Carla Tillett (No. 3), Dionne Fields (No. 6), Susan Goins (No. 12)

