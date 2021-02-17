Two local high school sporting events scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.

The County Championships for wrestling has been rescheduled for Monday at Western Hills with WHHS and Franklin County competing. Wrestling will start around 6 p.m.

Franklin County's girls basketball team will host Rowan County March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The Section 5 duals wrestling tournament is still scheduled for Friday at Western Hills beginning at 6 p.m.

