Frankfort's Garrett Wellman, seen here putting during the Flyer Classic at Juniper Hill last month, shot an 80 at the Region 9 Tournament Monday at Kearney Hill to lead the local golfers. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Frankfort’s Garrett Wellman led local golfers in the Region 9 Tournament Monday at Kearney Hill in Lexington.

Wellman shot 80, and the Panthers led the three local teams with a score of 358, good for 13th in the tournament.

Franklin County, led by senior Abe VanHouten with an 84, tied for 14th place with a team score of 361, and Western Hills was 19th at 373.

Jackson Whitaker shot 87 to lead WHHS.

Lexington Christian won the tournament with a score of 301, and Madison Central was runner-up at 305. Both advance to the state tournament next week at the Bowling Green Country Club.

FHS (358): Garrett Wellman 80, Caleb Duff 85, Carter Denton 91, Jacob Blackwell 102, Austin Wellman 107.

FCHS (361): Abe VanHouten 84, Will Dowler 88, Ben Bevington 88, Will Logan 101, Kolby Nesselrode 116.

WHHS (373): Jackson Whitaker 87, Jake Dicken 91, Carter Smith 93, Logan Disponette 102, Jaxson Hill 105.

