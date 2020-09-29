Frankfort’s Garrett Wellman led local golfers in the Region 9 Tournament Monday at Kearney Hill in Lexington.
Wellman shot 80, and the Panthers led the three local teams with a score of 358, good for 13th in the tournament.
Franklin County, led by senior Abe VanHouten with an 84, tied for 14th place with a team score of 361, and Western Hills was 19th at 373.
Jackson Whitaker shot 87 to lead WHHS.
Lexington Christian won the tournament with a score of 301, and Madison Central was runner-up at 305. Both advance to the state tournament next week at the Bowling Green Country Club.
FHS (358): Garrett Wellman 80, Caleb Duff 85, Carter Denton 91, Jacob Blackwell 102, Austin Wellman 107.
FCHS (361): Abe VanHouten 84, Will Dowler 88, Ben Bevington 88, Will Logan 101, Kolby Nesselrode 116.
WHHS (373): Jackson Whitaker 87, Jake Dicken 91, Carter Smith 93, Logan Disponette 102, Jaxson Hill 105.
