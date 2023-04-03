Knee surgery in August for a torn ACL didn’t derail Walter Campbell’s basketball season.
It simply delayed it.
Campbell, a senior at Western Hills, returned to the court for the Wolverines Dec. 30 when they faced Frankfort in the third-place game of the Henry County Invitational.
He finished the game with 19 points and 10 rebounds and averaged a double-double for the rest of the season.
Campbell, the son of Chavonne Campbell and Walter Campbell, has been selected as the Traditional Bank Winter Sports Athlete of the Year.
“I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity to coach Walter,” WHHS boys basketball coach Geoff Cody said. “He has had an amazing career here at Western Hills, scoring 1,442 points and grabbing 912 rebounds. Walter worked hard every single day.
“As a freshman, he didn't play JV, he was just on the freshman team and he came in to preseason conditioning as a sophomore and he was basically finishing first or second in every sprint and drill that we did. I told him if he could keep that work ethic he could see a starting role, and he started every game from his sophomore year to now.”
Campbell had no doubt he’d return this season.
“I knew I’d be back. At first it was tough,” he said about rehab, “but it just kept getting easier. One thing that was tough was being out of shape after being out for so long.”
That never showed in Campbell’s play.
Campbell played in 17 games this past season, averaging 19.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game and leading Hills in both categories. The Wolverines went 13-4 in those 17 games. One of the losses was a triple overtime thriller to Great Crossing, a top 10 team in the state, in the 41st District championship game.
Campbell finished with 27 points and 25 rebounds in that game.
In an 83-68 win over Scott County on Feb. 1, Campbell poured in 38 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
“When he told me about having to have surgery this summer, it was tough because here is a kid who has done everything right — he works hard, he goes to class, he is a high character kid and now he has to go through ACL surgery," Cody said. "He said right before surgery that he would be back after Christmas, and he worked his tail off in physical therapy to get back.
“Our trainer, Kendra (Young), and Walter put in a lot of work and he came in on Dec. 30 and had 19 points and 10 rebounds in his first game back. I knew if anybody could come back that quick it would be him.”
Campbell began playing basketball at the YMCA when he was 5 years old. He’s also played football and baseball, but basketball is the sport he stuck with.
“I loved it from the start,” he said. “Of all the other sports, that was the one I wanted to play. I love the competition, and there are other things you get outside of basketball. You build relationships.”
Campbell plans to play basketball in college, but he hasn’t decided where he wants to go. He’s received offers from Asbury, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg and Alice Lloyd.
Cody knows that wherever Campbell goes, the school will be getting more than a good basketball player.
“The thing I'll miss about coaching Walter the most is hearing him say ‘We good, we got this,’” Cody said. “That was always his reply before every game and you knew he meant it.
“Walter is an amazing human being. He's just a great person. I have never heard anyone say anything negative about him. If you can't get along with Walter, then you are probably the problem.”
