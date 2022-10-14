Pookie Jones of Calloway County was not only Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1989, but he also led Kentucky to the 1993 Peach Bowl and was fourth all-time in total offense at the time he graduated. He later played three years of minor league baseball before spending time in the Canadian Football League.

Now his son, Jacob, a senior quarterback at West Jessamine High School, is having a Mr. Football worthy season.

101522.VaughtCol-Jacob Jones_submitted.jpg

West Jessamine senior quarterback Jacob Jones, son of former UK star Pookie Jones, could rush for 2,000 yards and pass for 2,000 yards this season. (Photo submitted)

