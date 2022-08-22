082422.Capital Classic-Brown Westbook_submitted.JPG

Addie Westbrook, a junior at Western Kentucky University, won the Capital Classic played at the Frankfort Country Club Aug. 4. With Westbrook is FCC golf pro Bruce Brown. (Photo submitted)

Addie Westbrook won the 58th annual Capital Classic played Aug. 4 at the Frankfort Country Club.

Westbrook, from Campbellsville, is a junior at Western Kentucky University.

