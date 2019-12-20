Western Hills’ boys basketball team had one goal going into Thursday’s game at The Frankfort Christian Academy, and that was to get another district win.
“That’s what we talked about coming in, getting to 2-0 in the district,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said after his team won 84-30. “We’re 4-3 overall going into the (Christmas) break. I’m pleased with that.”
TFCA trailed 17-7 with 1:53 left in the first quarter. Western Hills’ lead was 24-7 when the quarter ended, and by halftime the Wolverines were up 60-13.
“Baby steps,” TFCA coach Tim Marcum said. “We still lost, but we’re making progress. In the first quarter we went toe-to-toe with them. We weren’t as intimidated, and we handled their press to some degree.”
A free throw by the Royals’ Ethan Marcum was the first point of the second quarter and made the score 24-8, but WHHS scored the next 28 points to take control.
“We started out slow, but we started playing like can play,” Cody said. “The Frankfort Christian kids played their hearts out, and they gave it everything they’ve got.”
“The first quarter we were competitive,” Marcum said. “In the second quarter we didn’t play well. I didn’t sense that they picked up their press, but we made so many mistakes.”
WHHS had 12 players score, four in double figures. Zach Semones led the Wolverines with 12 points, followed by Kolton Perkins with 11, and Noah Smith and Eric Gabbard with 10 points each.
Ethan Marcum led all players with 17 points.
“I’m super pleased,” Coach Marcum said. “That’s the best Ethan has played all season.”
WHHS is off until Thursday when it begins play in the Henry County Invitational. The Wolverines play Ryle in their opener at 5:30 p.m.
The Royals (0-5) play at Nicholas County Friday and after that are off until a Jan. 3 game at Danville Christian.
WESTERN HILLS (84) — Kolton Perkins 11, Noah Smith 10, Navi Starks 1, DJ Outlaw 7, Matson Wainwright 4, Will Rudder 7, Zach Semones 12, Jayden Myers 5, Aaron Turner 4, Walter Campbell 5, Mason Satterley 8, Eric Gabbard 10.
FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (30) — Ethan Marcum 17, Femi Obielodan 6, Austin Meacham 2, Caden Crutchfield 2, Weston Jones 3.