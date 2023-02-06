The Frankfort, Franklin County and Western Hills swim teams competed in the Region 6 meet this weekend at Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center in Shelbyville.
Western Hills’ girls 400-yard freestyle relay team placed fifth and will advance to the state meet Feb. 17-18 at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center.
The WHHS girls 200-yard medley relay placed sixth and is an alternate for the state meet.
Swimming on both relays were Layla Robinson, Peyton Zinner, Ridhi Penmecha and Brenna Jackson.
Western Hills’ girls had the best finish among the local teams, placing eighth with 127 points. In the combined team standings, WHHS was ninth with 143.5 points.
FCHS placed 14th in the combined team standings with 36 points, and FHS was 19th.
In Saturday’s results, the top eight from each event Friday swam in the championship final, and those who finished 9-16 Friday swam in the consolation final.
Saturday’s results
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: 6. WHHS (Layla Robinson, Peyton Zinner, Ridhi Penmecha, Brenna Jackson) 2:04.32, 10. FCHS (Katie Sivinski, Maggie McDonald, Olivia Adkins, Savannah Salchli) 2:26.14.
200-yard IM: 11. Elise Payton (FH) 2:46.49, 14. Kaleigh Curry (FH) 3:00.76.
50-yard freestyle: 15. Brenna Jackson (WH) 29.02, 16. Katie Sivinski (FC) 29.33.
100-yard butterfly: 6. Ridhi Penmecha (WH) 1:05.75, 9. Layla Robinson (WH) 1:06.03, 10. Peyton Zinner (WH) 1:07.83.
500-yard freestyle: 11. Elise Payton (FH) 6:23.86.
200-yard freestyle relay: 9. FCHS 2:06.47 (Katie Sivinski, Maggie McDonald, Olivia Adkins, Savannah Salchli), 14. WHHS (Anna Moore, Sarah Lodmell, Maddie Smith, Lauren Lodmell) 2:22.50.
100-yard backstroke: 6. Ridhi Penmecha (WH) 1:07.82, 10. Layla Robinson (WH) 1:10.22, 13. Brenna Jackson (WH) 1:12.94.
100-yard breaststroke: 7. Peyton Zinner (WH) 1:16.70, 14. Katie Sivinski (FC) 1:25.35.
400-yard freestyle relay: 5. WHHS (Layla Robinson, Peyton Zinner, Ridhi Penmecha, Brenna Jackson) 4:13.07.
BOYS
100-yard freestyle: 12. Hunter Foster (WH) 55.57.
100-yard backstroke: 7. Hunter Foster (WH) 1:00.87.
Friday’s results
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: 6. WHHS 2:03.92, 10. FCHS 2:30.28, 13. FHS 2:37.59.
200-yard freestyle: 27. Maddie Smith (WH) 2:44.66.
200-yard IM: 10. Elise Payton (FH) 2:46.40, 14. Kaleigh Curry (FH) 3:02.61.
50-yard freestyle: 14. Katie Sivinski (FC) 28.70, 16. Brenna Jackson (WH) 28.78, 26. Anna Moore (WH) 31.13, 27. Maggie McDonald (FC) 31.72, 30. Margaret Wilkerson (FH) 32.97, 41. Quinn Hedden (FH) 35.01, 50. Savannah Salchli (FC) 37.23, 57. Laney Isaacs (FH) 39.20, 58. Lauren Lodmell (WH) 39.94.
100-yard butterfly: 6. Ridhi Penmecha (WH) 1:06.97, 9. Layla Robinson (WH) 1:07.86, 10. Peyton Zinner (WH) 1:08.24, 20. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:13.77, 26. Kaleigh Curry (FH) 1:21.45.
100-yard freestyle: 25. Maggie McDonald (FC) 1:10.44, 26. Anna Moore (WH) 1:10.73, 31. Margaret Wilkerson (FH) 1:13.97, 38. Quinn Hedden (FH) 1:18.08, 40. Maddie Smith (WH) 1:19.86, 42. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 1:20.15, 47. Savannah Salchli (FC) 1:24.26, 53. Laney Isaacs (FH) 1:29.17.
500-yard freestyle: 11. Elise Payton (FH) 6:22.84.
200-yard freestyle relay: 9. FCHS 2:07.74, 14. WHHS 2:23.37, 15. FHS 2:24.26.
100-yard backstroke: 6. Ridhi Penmecha (WH) 1:06.92, 10. Layla Robinson (WH) 1:11.24, 15. Brenna Jackson (WH) 1:13.11, 17. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:13.81, 29. Lindsay Payton (FH) 1:24.66.
100-yard breaststroke: 8. Peyton Zinner (WH) 1:18.09, 14. Katie Sivinski (FC) 1:24.14, 23. Lindsay Payton (FH) 1:41.78.
400-yard freestyle relay: 7. WHHS 4:17.75, 10. FHS 5:04.79.
BOYS
200-yard IM: 19. Jack Barnes (FH) 2:35.84.
50-yard freestyle: 28. Braden Kalla (FC) 27.91, 40. Logan Prewitt (FC) 30.74.
100-yard freestyle: 10. Hunter Foster (WH) 55.38, 25. Jack Barnes (FH) 1:01.84, 27. Braden Kalla (FC) 1:03.40, 29. Vance Mueller (FH) 1:04.18, 34. Ethan Riley (FH) 1:05.45, 36. Logan Prewitt (FC) 1:05.75.
100-yard backstroke: 6. Hunter Foster (WH) 59.83, 22. Vance Mueller (FH) 1:15.96.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.