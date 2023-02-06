The Frankfort, Franklin County and Western Hills swim teams competed in the Region 6 meet this weekend at Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center in Shelbyville.

Western Hills’ girls 400-yard freestyle relay team placed fifth and will advance to the state meet Feb. 17-18 at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center.

020823_Swim_WHRelay_submitted.jpg

The Western Hills’ girls 400-yard freestyle relay team consisting of, from left, Layla Robinson, Peyton Zinner, Brenna Jackson and Ridhi Penmecha placed fifth at the Region 6 swim meet this weekend at Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center in Shelbyville. The relay team will advance to the state meet Feb. 17-18 at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription