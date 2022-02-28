Western Hills logo

Western Hills sophomore Kelton Bailey went 1-2 at the KHSAA State Wrestling Championships over the weekend at George Rogers Clark High School.

Bailey lost a 5-3 decision to Ryle’s Jonny Nance in the opening round. Moving to the consolation bracket, Bailey won by forfeit and then lost to Ethan Davis of Grant County on a 9-6 decision.

Bailey finished the season with a 38-8 record.

