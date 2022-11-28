113022.Wrest-WHHS Bailey_submitted.PNG

Western Hills' Kelton Bailey takes down Kannan Gallagher of Covington Holmes during the Wolverine Duals at WHHS Saturday. Bailey went 5-0 on the day. (Photo submitted)

Western Hills’ wrestling team hosted its annual Wolverine Duals on Saturday.

Teams attending the duals were Taylor County, Campbell County, Ohio County, Boyle County, Covington Holmes, Male, Central Hardin, North Hardin, Madison Southern and Western Hills. 

