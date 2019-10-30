Western Hills’ Alexa Barker was named to the all-tournament team for the 11th Region volleyball tournament.
WHHS lost to Madison Southern 3-1 in the first round.
Henry Clay defeated Dunbar 3-1 Wednesday to win the tournament.
