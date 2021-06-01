060221.BBall-WesternHillsHuddle_ly.jpg

Western Hills' baseball team ends its meeting after losing to Great Crossing Monday in the first round of the 41st District Tournament at Franklin County. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Western Hills’ baseball team took an early lead on Great Crossing Monday, but the Warhawks took the 14-5 win in the 41st District Tournament at Franklin County.

Great Crossing (18-11) will play Franklin County Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the district championship. FCHS defeated Frankfort 9-3 in Monday’s second game.

“We competed well early,” WHHS coach Seth Knight said. “We came out and executed exactly what we wanted with small ball.

“We were up 1-0 with two men on, but then we had two strikeouts. We had opportunities to put some distance between us, but they made plays.”

On the year, Great Crossing has scored 283 runs, second only to Madison Central in the 11th Region.

“They’re a great offensive team,” Knight said. “On defense you almost have to play flawless to win, and we made a couple of mistakes.”

WHHS ends the season at 8-21.

This year’s seniors are Kaelin Bay, Kyle Bay, Jack Caldwell, Aspen Combs, Adrian Gordon, Nick Moore, Logan Salsman and Blaine Wood.

