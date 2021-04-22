On Tuesday, Frankfort’s baseball team executed a squeeze play in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Western Hills 5-4.
On Thursday, Western Hills returned the favor, scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Frankfort 7-6.
“It was good to see some fight from the team,” WHHS coach Seth Knight said. “We’ve had a run of not bad luck but of playing not up to our standards.
“We’ve been preaching to them that you have to have more fight. More fight in the box when you have two strikes, more fight on the mound. It was good to see.”
The game was scoreless until the third inning when the Panthers plated five runs on two walks, two hit batsmen, a single by Garrett Wellman and a sacrifice fly by Cameron Hortenbury.
“We go up 5-0 and we kind of relaxed,” FHS coach Travis McConathy said. “We talked to them that when you’re ahead 5-0 go ahead and keep playing hard, keep your foot on the gas pedal.
“We had some lazy swings, and the errors at first base hurt us, both on throws and dropping a fly ball.”
WHHS scored its first two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning with a double by Dylan McGaughey, a single by Clay Woodson and an error.
The score stayed 5-2 until the sixth inning when Frankfort picked up a run on a walk and singles by Connor Ross and Kaleb VanAtter.
The score was 6-2 when the Wolverines came to bat in the bottom of the seventh.
“It came down to the seventh inning, and you have to have the mentality that you’re slamming the door and they’re not coming in,” McConathy said.
WHHS plated five runs in the seventh on infield singles by Kaden Allen and Kyle Bay, two walks, a hit batsman and a walk-off double by Woodson that drove in the winning run.
“We took advantage of some walks, but we put together some hits,” Knight said. “They took advantage of some walks early. I’m glad we showed some fight at the end.”
Thursday’s win was Western Hills’ first district victory. The Wolverines, now 4-9 overall and 1-3 in the district, play in the Louisville Invitational Tournament this weekend. They return to district play Tuesday and Wednesday against Franklin County, playing at FCHS Tuesday and hosting the Flyers Wednesday.
Frankfort, 6-5 overall and 2-2 in district play, hosts St. Francis Friday. The Panthers play district opponent Great Crossing Tuesday at Great Crossing and Wednesday at Capitol View Park’s Charlie Figg Field.
