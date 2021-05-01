Western Hills' baseball team used another big seventh inning to win a district game Saturday.

After scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Frankfort on April 22, the Wolverines scored a run in the bottom of the seventh Saturday to beat Franklin County 6-5 at WHHS.

"We've been executing better the last two or three games, and any time you have 15 hits your offense has had a good game," WHHS coach Seth Knight said.

With the score tied 5-5 going into the bottom of the seventh, Western Hills loaded the bases on a ground-rule double by Jack Caldwell, an intentional walk and a bunt single by Aspen Combs to load the bases with no outs.

That set the stage for Clay Woodson, who singled through the left side of the infield to score Caldwell with the winning run.

"I was calm," Woodson said about his at-bat. "Coach Knight said to stay calm, like he always does. I was fine."

Especially after his hit.

"I was super confident," he said. "When I was going to first, I raised my hand."

Both teams scored a run in the first inning, and the score stayed 1-1 until the Wolverines picked up a run in the third inning.

The Flyers countered with three runs in the top of the fourth inning for a 4-2 lead, which WHHS cut to 4-3 with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

FCHS went up 5-3 in the fifth inning, but WHHS tied the game in the sixth inning on a two-run home run by Trent Rutledge.

"It's unfortunate when you pretty much lead the whole game," FCHS coach Jeff Wilhoite said. "Brady (Hockensmith) pitched really well. He got us out of jams the whole game, but when you only scatter seven hits through seven innings and the other team has 15 hits, it's hard to beat anybody."

Saturday's win was Western Hills' second district victory, but that wasn't the only reason it was important to the Wolverines.

"This game means a lot," Woodson said. "DJ's mom passed away a few days ago. That's why we're wearing these purple bracelets. We were all playing for him."

DJ Barnett was Western Hills' starting pitcher and went four complete innings before being relieved by Logan Disponette.

"DJ showed a lot of heart," Knight said. "It was important for him to go out and pitch for us. I thought in the first inning he might have gotten caught up in the moment, but after that he settled down and pitched like DJ. I was proud of him."

Barnett's mother, Caroline, passed away April 23, and her funeral was Wednesday.

"Hats off to DJ Barnett for his pitching performance on the heels of his mother's passing," Wilhoite said. "That showed a lot of heart."

"We had a good game from DJ as our starting pitcher and from Logan in relief," Knight said. "Trent did a great job at the plate and Jack Caldwell as well. Jack has been battling injuries, a broken nose, hand."

Rutledge had four hits, three singles and a home run, and Caldwell hit two doubles and a single. WHHS' other hits were a double and single from Nick Moore, two singles each by Woodson and Blaine Wood, and base hits from Combs and Kaden Allen.

Brady Hockensmith started on the mound for the Flyers, and Austin Presley came on in relief in the sixth inning.

Bennett Myers doubled twice for FCHS, and Cameron McDonald, Presley, Lynden Moore, Kylon Penn and Carson Hockensmith each had a base hit.

Both teams finish the regular season with 2-4 district records, as does Frankfort. Great Crossing will be the No. 1 seed in the district tournament with a 6-0 district record, and a tiebreaker will be determine the other three seeds.

FCHS and WHHS both play again Monday. The Flyers (3-9) are at Mercer County, and Western Hills (6-11) is at Anderson County.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription