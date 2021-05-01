Western Hills' baseball team used another big seventh inning to win a district game Saturday.
After scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Frankfort on April 22, the Wolverines scored a run in the bottom of the seventh Saturday to beat Franklin County 6-5 at WHHS.
"We've been executing better the last two or three games, and any time you have 15 hits your offense has had a good game," WHHS coach Seth Knight said.
With the score tied 5-5 going into the bottom of the seventh, Western Hills loaded the bases on a ground-rule double by Jack Caldwell, an intentional walk and a bunt single by Aspen Combs to load the bases with no outs.
That set the stage for Clay Woodson, who singled through the left side of the infield to score Caldwell with the winning run.
"I was calm," Woodson said about his at-bat. "Coach Knight said to stay calm, like he always does. I was fine."
Especially after his hit.
"I was super confident," he said. "When I was going to first, I raised my hand."
Both teams scored a run in the first inning, and the score stayed 1-1 until the Wolverines picked up a run in the third inning.
The Flyers countered with three runs in the top of the fourth inning for a 4-2 lead, which WHHS cut to 4-3 with a run in the bottom of the fourth.
FCHS went up 5-3 in the fifth inning, but WHHS tied the game in the sixth inning on a two-run home run by Trent Rutledge.
"It's unfortunate when you pretty much lead the whole game," FCHS coach Jeff Wilhoite said. "Brady (Hockensmith) pitched really well. He got us out of jams the whole game, but when you only scatter seven hits through seven innings and the other team has 15 hits, it's hard to beat anybody."
Saturday's win was Western Hills' second district victory, but that wasn't the only reason it was important to the Wolverines.
"This game means a lot," Woodson said. "DJ's mom passed away a few days ago. That's why we're wearing these purple bracelets. We were all playing for him."
DJ Barnett was Western Hills' starting pitcher and went four complete innings before being relieved by Logan Disponette.
"DJ showed a lot of heart," Knight said. "It was important for him to go out and pitch for us. I thought in the first inning he might have gotten caught up in the moment, but after that he settled down and pitched like DJ. I was proud of him."
Barnett's mother, Caroline, passed away April 23, and her funeral was Wednesday.
"Hats off to DJ Barnett for his pitching performance on the heels of his mother's passing," Wilhoite said. "That showed a lot of heart."
"We had a good game from DJ as our starting pitcher and from Logan in relief," Knight said. "Trent did a great job at the plate and Jack Caldwell as well. Jack has been battling injuries, a broken nose, hand."
Rutledge had four hits, three singles and a home run, and Caldwell hit two doubles and a single. WHHS' other hits were a double and single from Nick Moore, two singles each by Woodson and Blaine Wood, and base hits from Combs and Kaden Allen.
Brady Hockensmith started on the mound for the Flyers, and Austin Presley came on in relief in the sixth inning.
Bennett Myers doubled twice for FCHS, and Cameron McDonald, Presley, Lynden Moore, Kylon Penn and Carson Hockensmith each had a base hit.
Both teams finish the regular season with 2-4 district records, as does Frankfort. Great Crossing will be the No. 1 seed in the district tournament with a 6-0 district record, and a tiebreaker will be determine the other three seeds.
FCHS and WHHS both play again Monday. The Flyers (3-9) are at Mercer County, and Western Hills (6-11) is at Anderson County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.