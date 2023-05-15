Western Hills’ baseball team took control early, bounced back from one shaky inning and posted a 13-3 win over The Frankfort Christian Academy in the opening round of the 41st District tournament Monday at WHHS.

The Wolverines will play top-seeded Franklin County Tuesday in the semifinals.

051723.WHHS Fuentes_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Luis Fuentes heads to third base after a double by teammate Chris Clark in the fifth inning of Monday's 41st District tournament game at WHHS. Western Hills won 13-3. (Linda Younkn | State Journal)
051723.TFCA Dudinskie_ly.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Jon Dudinskie pitches against Western Hills Monday in the 41st District tournament at WHHS. Western Hills won 13-3. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

