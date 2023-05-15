Western Hills' Luis Fuentes heads to third base after a double by teammate Chris Clark in the fifth inning of Monday's 41st District tournament game at WHHS. Western Hills won 13-3. (Linda Younkn | State Journal)
Western Hills’ baseball team took control early, bounced back from one shaky inning and posted a 13-3 win over The Frankfort Christian Academy in the opening round of the 41st District tournament Monday at WHHS.
The Wolverines will play top-seeded Franklin County Tuesday in the semifinals.
Hills scored four runs in the first inning, and the score stayed 4-0 through the second inning.
The Royals plated two runs in the top of the third to cut WHHS’ lead in half, but the Wolverines responded with two runs in the bottom of the third.
“We wanted to get out to an early lead, to let them know we were swinging the bats, and put pressure on them,” WHHS coach Kevin Martin said. “It’s something we’ve talked about all year. We want our offense to make their defense feel the pressure.”
Western Hills scored five more runs in the fourth inning for an 11-2 lead.
TFCA added a run in the fifth to make the score 11-3, but the Wolverines scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the mercy rule.
“I’m proud of them,” Martin said. “They come out every day ready to work. They stay positive. We’re 11-21, and that may cause some people to say they don’t want to do this or this isn’t enough fun, but they continue to work every day.”
Luis Fuentes and Ethan Allison both hit a double and two singles. Chris Clark hit a single and a double, Logan Aldridge singled twice, Brice McCane hit a double, and Carter Ahn, Cole Brown and Griffin Hurst each had a base hit.
Cole Semones was WHHS’ starting pitcher and went four innings for the win. Clark pitched the fifth inning.
The Royals end their season at 7-24. On Monday they started two eighth graders and two freshmen.
“I thought the score was higher than it should have been, but we had a few errors to say the least,” TFCA coach John Dudinskie said. “We’re still a young team.”
TFCA had three hits, singles by Grant Asher, Weston Jones and Jon Dudinskie. Dudinskie pitched a complete game for the Royals.
“I was proud of our pitcher,” coach Dudinskie said. “I know he’s my boy, but I was proud of him. He struck out six batters, and that’s pretty good. Our catcher (Jones) did a good job. We only had three hits, and you’re not going to win many games with three hits.”
Jones and Ford Cull are the only two seniors on TFCA’s team this year.
