Western Hills’ baseball team took two district games from Frankfort this week, winning 12-1 Tuesday at WHHS and 7-6 in eight innings Wednesday at Charlie Figg Field.

WHHS’ Kemper Dotson threw a complete game one-hitter Tuesday. He struck out nine batters and allowed two walks.

Logan Disponette went 4-for-5 for the Wolverines with two doubles, two singles and three RBI. Clay Woodson hit a double and single, Griffin Hurst hit a double, and Kemper, Dylan McGaughey, Kaden Allen and Logan Aldridge each had a base hit.

Frankfort’s hit was a single by Jacob Tracy. Parker Hammons, James Sebree and Austin Wellman pitched for the Panthers and gave up just two earned runs.

In Wednesday’s game, Lincoln Parrish hit a double and single for the Wolverines, Allen hit a double, and Trent Rutledge, Dotson and Disponette all singled.

DJ Barnett pitched the first five innings for WHHS, and Disponette pitched the last three for victory. Barnett struck out eight batters, and Disponette had five strikeouts.

Charlie Ellis went three-for-four for FHS with a double and three singles. Drew Ludwig and Hammons both hit a double, and Steven Hamilton singled. Ellis and Hammons both drove in two runs.

Hamilton, Ty Hancock and Harrison Risk pitched for the Panthers.

